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High-stakes referendum vote underway across Alberta. Follow live updates.

By
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Staff
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CTV News is your Alberta Referendum headquarters. Live results. Expert analysis. Everything you need to know is here.

Voting is now underway in the Alberta referendum as people head to the polls to answer 10 questions, including whether the province should stay in Canada or have another vote to separate.

More than one million people have already voted via mail-in ballots and advance voting, and polls will stay open until 8 p.m. MT / 10 p.m. ET.

The first five questions ask about immigrants to Alberta and their access to health care, education and citizenship.

The next four ask about Alberta’s constitutional and judicial power in the country.

The final question asks if the province should stay in Canada or hold a second, binding referendum on separating.

It is referendum day in Alberta Monday is referendum day in Alberta. Former premier Jason Kenney says the outcome is not guaranteed, despite the appearance of polls.

Elections Alberta will begin to count mail-in ballots and advance votes at 5 p.m. local time, and it will begin to announce results when polls close.

Results for Question 10, or the separation question, are expected to be announced between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. local time on Tuesday, Elections Alberta said.

CTV News will bring you the latest information during voting day and results as they are announced on Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

Follow along for live updates and key details