Windsor police officers arrested five people in separate impaired driving-related incidents over the weekend, including one high-speed crash that left one person with significant injuries.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, officers were called to a serious motor vehicle collision near Provincial Road and Concession Road 6.

Police say that an investigation revealed that a vehicle was travelling at a high rate of speed when it struck a vehicle in the oncoming lane.

The crash caused substantial damage and pushed the victim's vehicle backwards toward nearby train tracks, resulting in significant but non-life-threatening injuries to the victim.

Police say the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived, but minutes later, the vehicle struck two light poles at the intersection of Ducharme Street and Rockport Street.

Officers located several cans of beer inside the vehicle, including one in the centre cupholder.

A 36-year-old was arrested at the scene and later refused to provide a breath sample.

He has been charged with impaired operation causing bodily harm, dangerous operation causing bodily harm, and failure to comply with a demand.

Also, over the weekend:

Shortly before 5 p.m. on Friday, February 27, police say a 48-year-old woman was arrested for impaired driving after a vehicle search at the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel. She was transported to Windsor Police Department headquarters, where she failed a breath test and was charged with operating a vehicle over the legal limit.

At approximately 10 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, a 36-year-old woman was arrested for impaired driving after accidentally entering the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel. She was transported to Windsor Police Department headquarters, where she failed a breath test and was charged with impaired operation and operating a vehicle over the legal limit.

Shortly after midnight on Monday, March 2, a 31-year-old man attempting to cross into Canada at the Ambassador Bridge was stopped after allegedly driving in the wrong lane and striking a running board. Police say he blew more than double the legal limit and was charged with operating a vehicle over the legal limit.

Shortly before 2 a.m. on Monday, March 2, a 26-year-old man was stopped on Dandurand Avenue after nearly colliding with parked cars. He blew more than double the legal limit and was charged with impaired operation and operating a vehicle over the legal limit.

The Windsor Police Service reminds all motorists that impaired driving is a serious criminal offence with potentially life-threatening consequences. If you or someone you know is an affected person in need of support, please call Victim Services Windsor Essex County at 519-723-2711 or the Victim Assistance Unit at Windsor Police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4879.