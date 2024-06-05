Windsor police and Crime Stoppers are asking for help locating a 27-year-old man who has been missing for about two months.

Police continue to search for 27-year-old Dalton Bartnik.

He is described as a white male, 5'6'', with a slim build. He is known to frequent both downtown Windsor as well as Stratford, Ont. At the time of his disappearance, it is believed Bartnik was wearing a grey oversized tracksuit, Jordan running shoes, and a red baseball cap.

Police say he is considered a "high-risk" missing person. He lives a transient lifestyle and has not been heard or seen from since the end of March 2024.

On May 26, officers were in the area of Louis Street between Irvine Avenue and the nearby railroad tracks to canvass for video footage related to this case.

Officers have been canvassing the local areas where Bartnik is known to frequent and was known to reside. Other spots include Tecumseh Road East near Howard Avenue, and Tecumseh Road near McDougall.

Residents are asked to review camera footage from April 1 to May 20 for signs of suspicious activity.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext 4830, or you can contact Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 or submit the information online at catchcrooks.com.