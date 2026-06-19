High bacteria counts at five local beaches

There is no swimming at five local beaches.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has released the results of its weekly beach water testing which show high bacteria levels at Cedar Beach, Cedar Island Beach, Holiday Beach, Lakeshore Lakeview Park West Beach and Seacliff Beach.

E. Coli counts are above 200 which can cause health issues to swimmers.

The Health Unit says swimming is OK at Colchester and Point Pelee North West beaches.

This is the fourth week in a row when swimming has not been recommended at the beach in Belle River or that it’s been closed because of high bacteria counts.

The municipality’s new free shuttle bus from the Atlas Tube Centre to Lakeview Park West Beach begins tomorrow.

It will run on Saturday’s, Sunday’s and holiday Monday’s from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.