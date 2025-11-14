Following a homicide in Walkerville earlier this week, Hiatus House is speaking out over the importance of asking for help.

Early Wednesday morning, police witnessed a car being driven dangerously in the area of Chatham Street East and Goyeau Street. When the driver was stopped, he was arrested for stunt driving. However, officers noticed a large amount of dried blood on his face and body.

Investigators were led to a residence in the 1100 block of Langlois Avenue, where they found a 26-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds. She was transported to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A 29-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in the case that police say is related to intimate partner violence (IPV).

According to Windsor Police, this is the fourth homicide in Windsor so far this year.

Heather Johnson-Dobransky, Director of Operations at Hiatus House, says they continue to reach out to the community to try and reduce the number of IPV related cases they see.

She says it's important for those impacted to speak out.

"Only 20 per cent of women actually reach out for any type of formal support and service in respect to intimate partner violence, and many of them are also not reaching out to police."

Johnson-Dobransky says there are signs that you can look for in someone who may be going through IPV.

"So you're looking for things like changes in behaviour, so if you have someone who's typically an outgoing person, who's giving you a call every couple of days, and you notice that she's cancelling plans, avoiding messages, starts to alter her social media accounts, and then also seeing an increase in attention anxiety, not showing up to family dinners, not reaching out."

She adds that there is still a lot of stigma around abuse.

"There's a large amount of control and fear that a perpetrator places on a victim, so that is one of the reasons why women do not always come forward. So, it's really important to be an open ear, to support with kindness and compassion, and at the end of the day to let that person who you believe may be being abused reach out for help when they're ready."

November is recognized as Women Abuse Prevention Month.

Nearly 100 municipalities across the province have declared intimate partner violence an epidemic, including Windsor, Tecumseh, Essex, Lakeshore, Kingsville, and Amherstburg.

Hiatus House provides critical services, emergency shelter, and supports to women and children who have been affected by domestic violence and human trafficking.

Shelter services at Hiatus House are strictly for women and those who identify as a woman, however, men can call their crisis line for assistance if they are a victim of domestic violence.

-with files from AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides