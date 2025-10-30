Hiatus House will illuminate the tree purple at City Hall Square in honour of Women Abuse Prevention Month.

The tree lighting ceremony will take place on Thursday evening to recognize the event throughout the month of November.

This is the 14th year that Hiatus House has held this event.

Hiatus House officials, alongside municipal leaders, and members of the community will gather to raise awareness of women's abuse and to honour survivors, and inspire women affected by violence to reach out for help.

The campaign calls for the community to individually and collectively work toward turning their city purple during the month of November.

Sylvie Guenther, Executive Director at Hiatus House, says this event is to raise awareness of an issue that's not going away.

"We focus a lot of attention on how can we communicate the message to our community about the issue of women abuse so that we are talking about it, that we're bringing the issue up to the forefront so that we can intervene and get people the help that they need early on."

She says there will be a guest speaker at the event who has lived experience with violence.

"It's always powerful to hear about the people that we are working with and serving through our services, and it comes to once the sun goes down, we do the tree lighting. We light up the tree purple... purple is the colour for Women Abuse Prevention Month."

Guenther says it's a heavy, but important event.

"It is always a good venue for people to come in solidarity, and feel like they are with a community. And whether they've experienced violence, or not experienced violence, there's really a community feeling to the event, and we are really there in support of people who have experienced violence."

The event will be held between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on October 30.

Other events being held in the month of November include Bark in the Park on November 8, and a flag raising ceremony at City Hall on November 25.

Nearly 100 municipalities across the province have declared intimate partner violence an epidemic, including Windsor, Tecumseh, Essex, Lakeshore, Kingsville, and Amherstburg.

Hiatus House provides critical services, emergency shelter, and supports to women and children who have been affected by domestic violence and human trafficking.