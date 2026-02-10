Hiatus House is reporting that it has been running over capacity.

The organization provides crisis support and shelter for women and children in Windsor and area who are fleeing violence and abuse.

Hiatus House executive director Sylvie Guenther provided an update to Essex County OPP Detachment North Board on Monday.

She said the shelter is funded to house about 250 women and 160 children a year, but in 2025, they admitted 359 women and 169 children.

Guenther added that the increase in clients resulted in some women being turned away.

"We're thankful to have been able to add two beds. We were 42, now we're 44 bed, and yet, we have been running over capacity, so still those beds are full and we try never to turn away women, but we have turned a few women away in the last month because of just being full," she said.

She said the shelter expected to continue to see a rise in calls for service.

"It's good that we have declared throughout Windsor-Essex intimate partner violence (IPV) as an epidemic," Guenther said.

"We are working to try to create programs that women can access, that are accessible to women, and we will keep making those efforts in an effort to try to bring down those numbers."

Last summer, the shelter began the Hub Without Walls program .

A community-based response to gender-based violence, bringing together 18 agencies to deliver mobile, trauma-informed supports, meeting survivors where they are and closing long-standing service gaps.

Hub Without Walls offers counselling, addiction support, prevention programming and early-intervention services through newly created frontline positions.

Guenther said they want women to keep coming forward, and the rise in calls suggests the program is starting to have an impact.

"We're just imminently going to launch our high risk table, so to be able to bring cases forward where there's a potential risk of femicide that the community, the partners will band around to try to minimize that risk and mitigate any harm," she said.