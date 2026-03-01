Patrick Humpage was recognized by the municipality Monday for his “quick-thinking and decisive action”

Humpage works for the municipality as a manager of 85 Pine Street - also known as Maple Court - a municipal social housing property.

On June 10th, 2025, around 10:20 a.m. the fire alarm went off.

Humpage discovered smoke billowing out of a second-floor apartment, according to Robert Pollock Chatham’s Director of Parks, Recreation & Facilities.

“Patrick opened the unit and discovered an individual still inside,” Pollock said. “Patrick extinguished the fire and then moved smoldering items to the patio outside into the snow to ensure the fire was completely out.”

According to Pollock, Humpage has 12 years experience working as a volunteer firefighter at the Tilbury station.

“It is clear that the skills, instincts and dedication he developed in that role continued to benefit our team and our residents every day,” Pollock said.

Humpage received a special award from Mayor Darrin Canniff, but he did not speak during the brief ceremony Monday night.

“Patrick, your swift actions, calm under pressure and courage, dedication and professionalism make you an outstanding member of our organization and a tremendous representative of the municipality of Chatham-Kent,” Pollock thanked Humpage.

At the time, Chatham-Kent Fire only tweeted about the fire but did not provide any final details on the cause, injuries or damage caused by the fire.