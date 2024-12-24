The City of Windsor has released its hours for this holiday season.

City administrative offices will be closed on December 25, and December 26 for the Christmas and Boxing Day holidays; and on January 1 for New Year's Day.

311 will be closed to the public on Christmas and Boxing Day, as well as New Year's Day, however 211 is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Municipal ticket payment offices will be closed, but ticket payments can still be made online.

There will be no residential collection services on December 25 or January 1. Residential garbage, yard waste and recycling collection services will be delayed by one day after the holidays that fall each week during the holiday period.

Community centres will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year's Day.

Bright Lights Windsor is open nightly from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. until January 7, including holidays.

The Homelessness and Housing Help Hub will be open their regular hours throughout the holiday season from 8 a.m. until midnight.

And all Windsor Public Library locations will be closed on December 25, and December 26, and on January 1.