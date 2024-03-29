The City of Windsor has released its holiday hours for Easter weekend, which means inevitable business and service closures.

City administrative offices will be closed on Friday, March 29, and Monday, April 1 in observance of the Good Friday and Easter Monday holidays.

The 311 Customer Contact Centre will be closed on Friday and Monday, but 211 will remain open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

There will be no residential collection services on March 29 or April 1. Residential garbage, yard waste and recycling collection services will be delayed by one day.

Community centres, customer care centres, and arenas will be closed on Friday and Sunday, March 31. Adventure Bay Family Water Park will be offering special hours over the Easter weekend.

The Homelessness and Housing Help Hub day program will be open regular hours, 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., over the four-day Easter weekend.

Municipal ticket payment offices will be closed Friday and Monday as well. Ticket payments may still be made online.

All branches of the Windsor Public Library will be closed on Friday, Sunday, and Monday. Budimir, Central and Riverside branches will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday while all other branches will be closed.

Transit Windsor buses are operating on the Sunday/holiday schedule on Good Friday, and Easter Sunday. Buses are operating on the regular schedule on Saturday, March 30, and Monday, April 1.