Here’s what’s open and closed in Windsor on Remembrance Day

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The City of Windsor has released their hours for what is open and closed on Remembrance Day.

City administrative offices will be closed on Wednesday, November 11, in observance of the day.

311 will be closed to the public on Wednesday, however, the self-serve options on the 311 mobile app remain available.

Municipal ticket payment offices will be closed, but ticket payments can still be made online.

Residential garbage, yard waste and recycling collection services are not delayed by this observance.

Community and customer care centres and arenas will be open on November 11.

The Homelessness and Housing Help Hub will be open to the public their regular hours.

All library locations will be closed on Wednesday.

Transit Windsor buses are operating on the regular weekday schedule.