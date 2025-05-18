The City of Windsor has released their hours for the Victoria Day long weekend.

City administrative offices will be closed on Monday, May 19, in observance of the Victoria Day holiday.

311 will be closed to the public on Monday, however, 211 is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Municipal ticket payment offices will be closed, but ticket payments can still be made online.

Residential garbage, yard waste and recycling collection services will not delayed by this holiday.

Community centres and arenas will be closed on Monday, however there will be a free public skating session from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the WFCU Centre.

Adventure Bay Family Water Park will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Homelessness and Housing Help Hub will be open to the public on the holiday.

All Windsor Public Library Branches will be closed on Sunday and Monday.

Transit Windsor buses are operating on the Sunday/holiday schedule on Monday.