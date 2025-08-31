The City of Windsor has released their hours for the Labour Day long weekend.

City administrative offices will be closed on Monday, September 1, in observance of the holiday.

311 will be closed to the public on Monday, however, 211 is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Municipal ticket payment offices will be closed on the holiday, but ticket payments can still be made online.

Residential garbage, yard waste and recycling collection services will not delayed by the Labour Day holiday.

Community centres and arenas will be closed on Monday, however there will be a public skating session from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the WFCU Centre.

Atkinson, Central, Lanspeary, Mic Mac, Remington Booster and Riverside Centennial outdoor pools will be closed on September 1. Park splash pads will be available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Adventure Bay Family Water Park will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Streetcar No. 351 at the Legacy Beacon is open on Labour Day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

All Windsor Public Library Branches will be closed on Sunday and Monday.

The Homelessness and Housing Help Hub will be open to the public on the holiday.

Transit Windsor buses are operating on the Sunday/holiday schedule on Monday.