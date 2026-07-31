Here’s what’s open and closed in Windsor for the Civic long weekend

An open sign is illuminated. (CTV News/Rob Cooper)

The City of Windsor has released their hours for the Civic holiday long weekend, which means inevitable closures.

City administrative offices will be closed on Monday, August 3, in observance of the holiday.

311 will be closed to the public on Monday, however, the self-serve options on the 311 mobile app remain available.

Municipal ticket payment offices will be closed, but ticket payments can still be made online.

Residential garbage, yard waste and recycling collection services are not delayed by this holiday.

Arenas and community centres will be closed on Monday, August 3, including all day camp programs and SUPIE programming.

Atkinson, Central, Lanspeary, Mic Mac, Remington Booster and Riverside Centennial outdoor pools will be open as scheduled for recreational swimming on August 3.

Adventure Bay Family Water Park will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday.

The Homelessness and Housing Help Hub will be open to the public their regular hours.

All Windsor Public Library Branches will be closed on Sunday and Monday.

Transit Windsor buses are operating on the Sunday/holiday schedule on Monday, August 3.