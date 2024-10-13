The City of Windsor has released their holiday hours for the Thanksgiving long weekend.

City administrative offices will be closed on Monday, October 14, in observance of the holiday.



311 will be closed to the public on Monday and will reopen on Tuesday, however 211 is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.



Municipal ticket payment offices will be closed, but ticket payments can still be made online.



There will be no residential collection services on Thanksgiving Day, and residential garbage, yard waste and recycling collection services will be delayed by one day.



Community and customer care centres will be closed Monday, including Adventure Bay Family Water Park.



The Homelessness and Housing Help Hub will be open their regular hours from 8 a.m. until midnight.



All Windsor Public Library locations will be closed on Sunday and Monday to celebrate the holiday.



And Transit Windsor buses will be operating on the Sunday/holiday schedule on Monday.

