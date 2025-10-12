The City of Windsor has released their hours for the Thanksgiving holiday.

City administrative offices will be closed on Monday, October 13, in observance of the holiday.

311 will be closed to the public on Monday, however, 211 is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Municipal ticket payment offices will be closed, but ticket payments can still be made online.

Residential garbage, yard waste and recycling collection services are not delayed by this holiday.

Community and customer care centres and arenas will be closed on Monday. Adventure Bay Family Water Park will also be closed.

The Homelessness and Housing Help Hub will be open to the public their regular hours.

All Windsor Public Library Branches will be closed on Sunday, October 12, and Monday, October 13, in observance of Thanksgiving.

Transit Windsor buses are operating on the Sunday/holiday schedule on Monday.