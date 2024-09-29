The City of Windsor has released their holiday hours for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

City administrative offices will be closed on Monday, September 30, in observance of the day.



311 will be closed on Monday, but 211 is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.



Municipal ticket payment offices will be closed, but ticket payments can be made online.



Residential garbage collection will proceed on their regular schedule and will not be delayed for the week of September 30.



Community and customer care centres and arenas will be open on Monday.



Homelessness and Housing Help Hub will be open regular hours from 8 a.m. until midnight.



All library locations will be closed in observance of National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.



And Transit Windsor buses are operating on the regular weekday schedule on Monday.

