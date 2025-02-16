The City of Windsor has released their hours for Family Day.

City of Windsor administrative offices will be closed on Monday, February 17, in observance of the Family Day holiday.

311 will be closed to the public on Monday, however 211 is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Municipal ticket payment offices will be closed, but ticket payments can still be made online.

There will be no residential collection services on Family Day, and residential garbage, yard waste and recycling collection services will be delayed by one day.

Community centres will be closed on Monday.

The Homelessness and Housing Help Hub will be open their regular hours.

Three branches of the Windsor Public Library will be open on Family Day including the Riverside, Central, and Budimir branches between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. All other branches are closed and will reopen Tuesday.

And on Monday, Transit Windsor buses will be operating on the Sunday/holiday schedule.