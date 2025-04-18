The City of Windsor has released its hours for Easter weekend.

City administrative offices will be closed on Friday April 18, and Monday April 21, in observance of the Good Friday and Easter Monday holidays.

311 will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Monday, and will reopen on Tuesday April 22 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The 211 service will remain available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Garbage and Recycling Collections

There will be no residential collection services on Friday, April 18, 2025. As a result, residential garbage, yard waste and recycling collection services in zones 4A and 4B only will be delayed by one (1) day. Please refer to your 2025–2026 Collection Calendar or the Recycle Coach App, or visit our Collection Schedule page. Night commercial, front end loader and weekly non-eligible source (NES) recycling collections are not delayed. Contact 311 for more information or visit our Waste and Recycling pages.

Public Drop-Off and Household Chemical Waste Depots

The depots located at the northeast corner of Central Avenue and North Service Road East will be closed on Friday, April 18, and Monday, April 21, 2025.

Parks and Recreation

Arenas, Community Centres and Customer Care Centres will be closed on Friday, April 18, and Sunday, April 20, 2025, except for pre-booked rentals or events.

The WFCU Centre will be open Friday, April 18, and Sunday, April 20, 2025, for ice rentals and will be offering free public skating on these days from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. The WFCU Centre Pool will be offering a recreation swim on Sunday, April 20, 2025, from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Central Registration and Booking will be closed Friday April 18 through Sunday April 20, 2025.

In accordance with the school calendar, the Afterschool Program will not run on Friday April 18, and Monday, April 21, 2025.

The Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre (WIATC) Presented by WFCU Credit Union will be closed on Friday, April 18, and Sunday, April 20, 2025; and the facility will be open on Saturday, April 19, and Monday, April 21, 2025. Please visit www.ActiveWindsor.ca and click on “Swim Schedule” for details.

Adventure Bay Family Water Park Presented by WFCU Credit Union will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Good Friday, April 18, and Saturday, April 19; from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Easter Sunday, April 20; and from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025.

The Lakeview Park Marina office, fuel dock and ramps will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, April 18, through Monday, April 21, 2025.

Homelessness and Housing Help Hub (H4)

Programming at 400 Wyandotte Street East (Windsor Water World) will be open regular hours, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including the four-day Easter weekend, to offer services for people experiencing homelessness. Call (519) 253-3806 for more information.

Parking Enforcement

Municipal ticket payment offices will be closed on Friday, April 18, and Monday, April 21, 2025. Ticket payments may still be made online by visiting the E-Services tab at CityWindsor.ca.

Windsor Public Library

All branches of the Windsor Public Library (WPL) will be closed on Friday, April 18; Sunday, April 20; and Monday, April 21, 2025. Central Branch will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (while all other WPL branches will be closed) on Saturday, April 19, 2025. Windsor Public Library is always open online at WindsorPublicLibrary.com.

Museum Windsor

Museum Windsor locations are closed on Mondays; the Chimczuk Museum will also be closed on Friday, April 18, 2025; and The Maison François Baby House will also be closed on Friday, April 18; Saturday, April 19; and Sunday, April 20, 2025.

Transit Windsor

Transit Windsor buses are operating on the Sunday/holiday schedule on Good Friday, April 18, and Easter Sunday, April 20, 2025. Buses are operating on the regular schedule on Saturday, April 19, and Monday, April 21, 2025. The customer service office at 300 Chatham Street West will be open reduced hours of 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Good Friday, April 18; and Easter Sunday, April 20, 2025; regular hours apply on Saturday, April 19, and Monday, April 21, 2025.

For more information, contact 311 or visit www.CityWindsor.ca.