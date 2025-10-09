There’s a new recycling system coming to Windsor-Essex next year that includes shifting to new recycle carts.
What you need to know about recycle carts:
- New System: Windsor-Essex is transitioning to Ontario’s new extended producer responsibility (EPR) recycling system.
- Producer Responsibility: Starting Jan. 1, 2026, producers will be responsible for the cost and operation of recycling programs, not municipalities.
- Cart Delivery: New blue recycling carts are being delivered to homes this month.
- Single-Stream Recycling: All recyclable materials can be combined into one cart. No more sorting into separate boxes.
- One Cart Per Household: Each household receives one cart.
- Additional Carts: Extra carts are available, if needed. Residents can request a second cart through GFL customer service if they repeatedly require more space.
- Flatten Recycling: Residents are asked to break down or flatten their recyclables to maximize cart space.
- Collection Frequency: Collection will occur every other week (bi-weekly).
- Old Bins No Longer Accepted: Old blue and red boxes will not be accepted after the final pickup at the end of December.
- Collection Method: Carts are collected by a hydraulic arm, which is why smaller bins are no longer accepted.
- Service Provider: GFL Environmental will handle collection on behalf of Circular Materials, the provincial organization managing the new program.
- Contact for Questions: For questions or concerns, residents can contact GFL.
- Simplified and Consistent Recycling: The new system aims to make recycling simpler and more consistent across Ontario, with a unified list of accepted materials.
- New Accepted Materials: The list of accepted materials will expand to include items like hot and cold beverage cups, deodorant and toothpaste tubes, ice cream tubs, black plastic containers, and frozen juice containers.
- Transition Period: There may be a learning curve and some initial confusion as the region adjusts to the new system.
- Wheeled Carts: The new carts have wheels, making them easier to roll to the curb.