The City of Windsor has released its hours for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

City administrative offices will be closed on Tuesday, September 30, in observance of the holiday.

311 will be closed to the public on Tuesday, however, 211 is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Municipal ticket payment offices will be closed, but ticket payments can still be made online.

Residential garbage, yard waste and recycling collection services are not delayed by this holiday.

Community and customer care centres and arenas will be open on Tuesday, September 30. Park splash pads will be available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Homelessness and Housing Help Hub will be open to the public their regular hours.

All library locations will be closed on Tuesday, September 30, in observance of National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Transit Windsor buses are operating on the regular weekday schedule on Tuesday.