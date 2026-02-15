The City of Windsor has released their hours for the Family Day holiday.

City administrative offices will be closed on Monday, February 16, in observance of the holiday.

311 will be closed to the public on Monday, however, 211 is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Municipal ticket payment offices will be closed, but ticket payments can still be made online.

Residential garbage, yard waste and recycling collection services are not delayed by this holiday.

Community and customer care centres and arenas will be closed on Monday. Adventure Bay Family Water Park will by open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Free public skating will be available at the City Hall Square Ice Rink at 350 City Hall Square West. There will be skate lending available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Homelessness and Housing Help Hub will be open to the public their regular hours.

All Windsor Public Library Branches will be closed on Sunday, February 15, however the Riverside, Central, or Budimir branches will be open between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Family Day.

Transit Windsor buses are operating on the Sunday/holiday schedule on Monday.