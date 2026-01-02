The first baby of 2026 at Windsor Regional Hospital was born at 2:53 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Favour Jesuseum Josiah weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce and measured 19.7 inches (50 cm) long. Hospital officials say she received a lot of extra attention from staff as she turned out to be the only baby born at WRH between midnight and mid-morning on Jan. 1.

This is the fourth child together for mom Grace Babasemi and dad Temitote Josiah, who have a 5-year-old boy and two other daughters age 3 and 18 months waiting at home in Windsor for their new sister to arrive.

“I was so excited to have the first New Year’s baby – she’s already bringing so much joy,” says Grace. “She’s so adorable, so beautiful.”

Grace wanted to thank the “amazing” staff including nurse Julianna during the delivery and friend Sue who stood by her side and encouraged Grace to “make every contraction count.” Grace also spoke fondly of proud papa Temitote – “he was so supportive standing by me.”

She says overall “the labour experience went very well and she felt so strong.

The dad and his new daughter already share a sense of timing, Temitote was also a New Year’s Day baby back home in their native Nigeria.

“It’s an amazing coincidence. She couldn’t wait to join daddy,” Grace said.

Temitote says he wanted to give special thanks to God and to Windsor, the family’s new home community.

“Windsor is the best. It’s been just so good for our family,” he said.