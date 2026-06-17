Herbicide to be sprayed in the Little River Corridor and Ojibway Prairie Complex

Spraying to get rid of wild parsnips in Windsor will be done this month.

Weed spraying in Windsor this month Spraying to get rid of wild parsnips in Windsor will be done this month.

Herbicide will be sprayed next week to control wild parsnips in the Little River Corridor and Ojibway Prairie Complex.

The city says work will begin June 22 and run until July 31, weather permitting. Application will take place along the Ganatchio Trail System, the Spring Garden Natural Area, and the Titcombe Trail.

Wild parsnips are an Ontario noxious weed that Windsor is working to combat. The plant’s stems, leaves, and flowers have chemicals that can cause painful blisters, burns, and dermatitis when the sap is touched, then exposed to sunlight.

If you are looking for more information on the weed control, you can contact the City Naturalist at ojibway@citywindsor.ca.