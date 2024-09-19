The Invasive Phragmites Control Centre (IPCC) has been hired by the city to apply herbicide in the Ojibway Prairie Complex to control Phragmites australis, a restricted species in Ontario under the Ontario Invasive Species Act.

Application will occur along the authorized trail system and within the natural areas at Ojibway Park, Tallgrass Prairie Heritage Park, Titcombe Trail, and Spring Garden Natural Area using the following pesticides registered under the Pest Control Products Act (Canada): WeatherPRO # 33653, containing the active ingredient glyphosate, with Methylated Seed Oil (MSO) Concentrate # 28385.



Weather permitting, application will begin on Monday Sept. 23 and end on Sept. 27.



City officials say the work is in accordance with the Ecosystem Protection exemption to the cosmetic pesticide ban that affects the Parks Department.



Trails will remain open during the project. Visitors are asked to stay on the authorized trails.



All potential human health and safety concerns are effectively mitigated using application techniques.



For more information, please see product label: Canada Roundup WeatherPRO Label.



Futher questions can be directed to the City Naturalist at the Ojibway Nature Centre at Ojibway@citywindsor.ca.

