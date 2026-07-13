Hells Angels gathering in Windsor-Essex prompts police warning

Members of the Hells Angels look on as their banner is raised outside the Hells Angels Nomads compound before the group's Canada Run event in Carlsbad Springs, Ont., near Ottawa, on Friday, July 22, 2016. (Justin Tang/ The Canadian Press)

Windsor police, along with the Ontario Provincial Police, are preparing for a planned gathering of outlaw motorcycle gang members and associates in Windsor-Essex this week.

According to Windsor police, the event is scheduled for July 16 to 19 and is expected to attract more than 750 people linked to the Hells Angels and other outlaw motorcycle gangs from across Ontario and other parts of Canada.

Hell's Angels A vehicle theft ring linked to Hells Angels was dismantled in Quebec, and 21 vehicles were seized. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

The police service says the community can expect an increased and visible police presence during this time as officers monitor activities and respond to public safety concerns.

Windsor police say at this time, they are not aware of any specific threats to the community; however, officers will continue to take a proactive approach throughout the event to maintain safety and minimize disruption.

Police say motorists may experience temporary traffic delays or increased congestion in some areas.

Anyone who witnesses suspicious, dangerous, or criminal activity is asked to call Windsor police.