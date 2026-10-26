Hellebuyck on Devils debut: ‘If you’re asking me, I’m ready today’

Connor Hellebuyck took part in his first practice with the New Jersey Devils on Monday and could be set to make his season debut as soon as this week.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe said it’s the goaltender’s intention to play at some on the team’s road trip this week but there are several boxes they need to check before the team can give him the go-ahead. Hellebuyck added he believes he is ready to play immediately.

“If you’re asking me, I’m ready today,” Hellebuyck said after his first practice. “But I don’t make every decision around here.”

The Devils face the Dallas Stars on Tuesday, Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday and Vegas Golden Knights on Friday.

The 33-year-old netminder was acquired by the Devils on Friday from the Winnipeg Jets in exchange for forwards Dawson Mercer, Nick Bjugstad, Alexander Command, goaltender Nico Daws, a second-round pick in the 2029 NHL Draft, and a seventh-round pick in the 2027 draft.

Hellebuyck did not report to Winnipeg’s training camp in September and was suspended for the first 10 games of the season, being traded on the day his suspension came to an end.

“It was fun,” Hellebuyck said of getting back on the ice. “I’ve been really looking forward to this day for a while now, and it felt good getting acclimated with a new group and having some fun out there.”

“I’m just really excited to play hockey again,” he added. “That was the hardest part about all of this, wanting to go back and not being able to. I’m just ready to do what I do best.”

The 6-foot-4 superstar goalie struggled last season, going 23-23-11 with an .895 save percentage and 2.86 goals against average with the Jets.

Hellebuyck is a three-time Vezina Trophy winner, taking it home in 2020, 2024, and 2025. He also won the William M. Jennings Trophy back-to-back seasons in 2024 and 2025.

He had the best season of his career in 2024-25, going 47-12-3 with a 2.00 GAA and a .925 save percentage to take home the Hart Trophy, the Jets first in both iterations of the franchise.

The Commerce, Mich., native also backstopped the United States to their first Olympic gold medal since 1980 at Milano Cortina 2026.