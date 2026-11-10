Hellebuyck says ‘more than online death threats’ led to his trade request from Jets

Former Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck talks about his trade to the New Jersey Devils and the reason he made the request.

WATCH: Connor Hellebuyck explains his departure from Winnipeg Former Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck talks about his trade to the New Jersey Devils and the reason he made the request.

WINNIPEG — Connor Hellebuyck says he put his family's safety first when he requested a trade from the Winnipeg Jets.

Speaking to media in Winnipeg for the first time since being dealt to New Jersey on Oct. 23, Hellebuyck said he didn't want to "ruin" his relationship with the city and reveal everything that went into a complex decision.

"It is more than just online death threats, and I'm going to ask you to respect my privacy and my family's privacy, and I'm not going to go deeper than that," Hellebuyck said.

"But there was more that made me and my family uncomfortable on top of some uncertainty with my career. I felt that a change of scenery was what was best."

The Commerce, Mich., native backstopped the United States to a gold-medal victory over Canada at the Milan-Cortina Olympics in February. He made 41 saves in the Americans' 2-1 overtime victory over Canada in the championship game.

U.S. President Donald Trump subsequently awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom, a decision that created backlash in Canada.

One reporter asked Hellebuyck to explain why he didn't provide evidence of what happened when Jets organization supposedly requested it so he could be helped.

"My family is a very private family, and we handle our business very privately," Hellebuyck replied. "I know from the outside looking in, you can say, 'Oh, you did this wrong, you did that wrong.' And maybe we did.

"We're human, we might make mistakes along the way. But the way we handled it is the way that we wanted to handle it, and the way we're going to continue to handle it. With privacy."

Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff had earlier told media the team requested extra security and police were notified.

While Hellebuyck returned to the city he spent 11 seasons in, he was set to back up Jake Allen in Tuesday's game.

It was a decision Devils general manager Sunny Mehta made because of analytics, but Hellebuyck said he asked to play because he felt it was his "duty."

New Jersey (13-5-0) is on a five-game win streak, and Hellebuyck is 5-0 since joining the club.

Jets head coach Scott Arniel showed frustration Monday that Hellebuyck wouldn't start and give closure to the saga.

"He gave up on us. It would be nice to finally be done with this," Arniel said.

Those words weren't easy for Hellebuyck to hear.

"Obviously, from an emotional standpoint, that hurts, but I understand," he said. "There's a lot of emotions going on right now. I feel them myself."

Backup goalies usually watch the game from a chair next to the glass and gate with fans above them, but Hellebuyck's routine has been to stay inside a video room. He said he'd do what he "typically" does.

The Jets aren't expected to do a video tribute for him because he's not starting.

"I'm sure (fans will) come up with some clever things, and it will be a night everyone will remember and enjoy," said Hellebuyck, who'll be on the ice for pre-game warmup.

Nico Dawes will get the start against his old team as Winnipeg (7-8-3) tries to extend its win streak to four games.

Dawes was part of the Hellebuyck trade package that also gave Winnipeg forward Dawson Mercer, prospect Alexander Command, injured forward Nick Bjugstad, a 2027 seventh-round pick and a 2029 second-round pick.

Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe said he would have liked Hellebuyck to man the crease from the get-go, but the schedule also played a role.

"The competitor in me says, 'Let's just get out and get at it,' and that's where Connor's at as well ... but, again, (Mehta) made it pretty clear," Keefe said.

Hellebuyck won three Vezina Trophies and the 2024-25 Hart Trophy as league MVP after the Jets claimed the Presidents' Trophy for registering the NHL's best record that season.

Hellebuyck acknowledged the Americans' defeat of Canada at the Olympics, and the team's post-victory visit to the White House, may have put a target on him.

"I'm sure it did a little bit. Is it fair? I don't think it matters if it's fair or not," he said. "Those are accomplishments that I will never apologize for, and I will never speak negatively about.

"I know the sensitivity of what's going on between the U.S. and Canada, and I've never gotten into politics deep with anyone because I'm a hockey player."

After the Jets failed to make the playoffs last season, Hellebuyck asked Cheveldayoff to be traded with five more years left on the seven-year, US$59.5-million contract extension he signed in October 2023.

Hellebuyck made the request public in August and then failed to report to training camp. He was suspended until the trade.

When he had signed the extension, he said he was "ready to be a Jet for life." Some fans have since called him disloyal.

"To the people that feel I've been disloyal, well, there was also a lot that I was expecting not to happen go on throughout this contract," Hellebuyck said.

"The day I said I was a Jet for life, I meant it. But I also didn't foresee the future that was going to happen."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2026.

Judy Owen, The Canadian Press