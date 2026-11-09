Hellebuyck says decision ‘out of my hands’ as Devils announce he will not start Tuesday in Winnipeg

TORONTO — Connor Hellebuyck will attempt to explain himself when he gets to Winnipeg.

What the star goaltender won’t be doing is suiting up to face his former team.

The New Jersey Devils announced shortly after Sunday’s 4-0 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs — Hellebuyck made 23 saves for the shutout — that the 33-year-old will not play against the Jets on Tuesday in his first game back at Canada Life Centre since demanding a trade and forcing his way out of town.

“This has been an organizational decision for us that we’ve debated at length,” Devils general manager Sunny Mehta said in a statement. “Connor Hellebuyck was adamant that he felt a duty to play on Tuesday in Winnipeg.

“However, in our estimation, playing in this game would potentially give us a reduction in our expected win probability.”

The Jets shipped Hellebuyck to the Devils on Oct. 23 for a package that included forward Dawson Mercer, goaltender Nico Daws and a second-round pick at the 2029 NHL draft — a move that brought an end to his decorated tenure in Winnipeg.

Hellebuyck, who had five seasons remaining on a seven-year, US$59.1-million contract extension signed in October 2023 when he informed the organization he wanted out, said Sunday night inside the visitors locker room at Scotiabank Arena there’s a level of disappointment knowing he won’t be competing in the Manitoba capital.

“But I understand,” he added. “Selfishly, I want to play, but when you’re looking at the team and what’s best for the team, I understand where they’re coming from.”

Hellebuyck, who improved to 5-0-0 with a .913 save percentage and 1.96 goals-against average with New Jersey, declined to answer why he turned his back on his old club, but indicated he would share his reasons at a media availability before Tuesday’s game.

“I love Winnipeg,” said the Hart Trophy winner as NHL MVP in 2024-25. “Playing there again and just facing the music and seeing the reaction, it’d be nice, but it’s out of my hands.”

The Commerce, Mich., product added he doesn’t know what the fan response will be with him out of the fray.

“I know there’s a pretty sour taste in Winnipeg,” said Hellebuyck, a three-time Vezina Trophy winner as the league’s top goaltender. “But I can only speak to my memories and my cherished moments in the city. I’ve loved every part of my career there. However I’m perceived, I’m going to choose love.

“I’m going to choose to remember all those moments and the community coming together, and all the relationships I made, and being part of that community, and all the other good times that I’ve had there.”

New Jersey head coach Sheldon Keefe said there wasn’t much of a discussion about Hellebuyck’s availability given a busy schedule along with the fact he missed training camp and has only played five times since joining the Devils, who have won nine of their last 10 games.

“We had to make it clear to Connor why and give him some understanding (because) in his words, he really felt it was his duty to go and play,” Keefe said. “I understand the sensitivity to the situation when you’re hyper-focused on that game, as the Jets fans would be, understandably.

“From our perspective, when you zoom out, this is a goaltender that is not going to play every single game.”

Selected with the 130th pick at the 2012 draft, Hellebuyck owned a 349-208-55 record with a .916 save percentage, 2.58 GAA and 45 shutouts across 11 seasons with the Jets.

His playoff numbers weren’t on the same level — 24 wins, 34 losses, a .903 save percentage, 2.90 GAA and seven shutouts — but he did backstop Winnipeg to the Western Conference final in 2018.

“There’s a lot of things to miss,” Hellebuyck, who etched his name in United States hockey lore when he made 41 saves to help secure a dramatic 2-1 overtime victory against Canada in the Olympic men’s hockey final at the 2026 Milan Cortina Games, said of his former home. “But I’m excited about the new chapter.”

Hellebuyck added he’s thought a lot about what to say in Winnipeg.

“It’s an extremely complex decision,” he said of leaving town. “No one’s really nailed it on the head because there’s so many things that go into the decision, but there’s also the thought that the media is the one that wins if we come out and just start speaking negatives on each other. I’ve still got some time.

“I have nothing (but) respect for the organization and respect for the guys in the Jets locker room. I loved every part of it. I know it’s unfortunate that things ended the way they did. We’ll talk about it Tuesday.”