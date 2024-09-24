Windsor-Essex can expect a wet Tuesday evening.

Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement for the region which calls for heavy rain and up to 45 mm.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, meteorologist Trudy Kidd says light rain is expected during the day before the heavy rain comes in around 6 p.m.



She says the rain is expected to last until after midnight.

"We're seeing some rainfall happening today," she says. "It's mostly going to be light but then tonight is when we're really expecting heavier showers and thunderstorms to go along with it."

Kidd says the region could see more rain on Wednesday.



"Basically the main event is this evening into tonight and then it might just taper off and we might see some spotty showers here and there," says Kidd.



Environment Canada says the Special Weather Statement could be upgraded to a rainfall warning.



The national weather service says "there still remains a high degree of uncertainty on where the heaviest rain will setup."

