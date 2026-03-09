A special weather statement has been issued for Windsor-Essex because of heavy rain in the forecast.

20-40mm is expected to fall starting Tuesday night and lasting through Wednesday with higher amounts possible in areas that receive thunderstorms.

Environment Canada says the saturated or frozen ground will have little ability to absorb the rain.

The weather agency says a series of low pressure systems will lead to significant rain across parts of southern Ontario and heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

Rainfall warnings may be issued, stay with AM800 news for the latest.