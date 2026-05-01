Police say a situation that prompted a heavy presence on Wallace Street in Wallaceburg is now contained.

Officers remain in the area between Prince Street and Mitchell Drive as they engage with a person in crisis. Police said there is no threat to public safety.

Residents are still being asked to avoid the area until the situation is fully resolved, as the investigation continues.

Earlier, authorities warned the closure could cause disruptions and urged the public to steer clear of the area.

Police say further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.