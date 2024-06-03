School buses are cancelled in Essex County this morning due to heavy fog.
Windsor-Essex Student Transportation Services announced the cancellation around 5:30 Monday morning.
The buses will operate this afternoon in the county.
In Windsor, school buses are running as normal.
Afternoon student transportation is operational.
City of Windsor student transportation is operational all day. pic.twitter.com/7vZBMuW3qO