Heavy fog has cancelled morning school buses in Windsor-Essex.
Windsor-Essex Student Transportation Services made the announcement just before 5:40 Wednesday morning.
School buses in the city and county will run this afternoon.
Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for the region.
The national weather service says 'visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero but will improve later this morning as the dense fog dissipates.'
Due to fog, all buses in the city of Windsor and the county are cancelled for the MORNING ONLY. Buses will be running in the afternoon. pic.twitter.com/kKOLLJ81QM— WECDSB (@WECDSB) November 20, 2024