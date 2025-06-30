As the extreme heat continues to grip the region, Windsor's top doctor is urging residents to take care of themselves.

Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Mehdi Aloosh says it's important to drink water and keep hydrated, and stay in shaded areas.

"If they don't have air conditioning in their house, people can go into malls, community centres, libraries, to keep themselves safe from the hot weather," said Dr. Aloosh.

He says to watch for signs of heat stroke in yourself and others.

"Thirst, lightheadedness, it starts with cramping, and then some of the fogginess in thinking," said Dr. Aloosh.

Dr. Aloosh says it's important to regularly apply sunscreen when outside.

"The generally recommendation is that when you are out, and even if you are not under the sun, you need to use that even if it's a cloudy day," he said.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning.

The weather service says showers and thunderstorms are expected to move through on Monday, ending the extreme heat and humidity by Monday evening.