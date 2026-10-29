Healthcare Showcase brings local services and vaccinations to Devonshire Mall

Close up of senior Asian woman getting Covid-19 vaccine in arm for Coronavirus immunization by a doctor at hospital. Elderly healthcare and illness prevention concept

A healthcare showcase is coming to Devonshire Mall.

It takes place on Thursday, October 29, and will feature nine local organizations, including Assisted Living Southwestern Ontario, Bulimia Anorexia Nervosa Association, Canadian Mental Health Association, Windsor-Essex County Branch, Essex County Nurse Practitioner Led Clinic, Family Services Windsor-Essex, House of Sophrosyne, Windsor Essex Community Health Centre, Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, and Windsor Regional Hospital.

The showcase is being offered to give the public a chance to explore health services, primary care connections, prevention supports, addiction support, and community resources.

The goal is to connect area residents with local healthcare providers and community organizations.

AM800-News-Healthcare-Showcase-October-2026 Healthcare Showcase at Devonshire Mall. (Devonshire Mall's website)

Cristina Taranto is the Director of Primary Care and Community Outreach for Canadian Mental Health Association, Windsor-Essex County Branch.

She told AM800’s Mornings with Mike and Meg that by bringing the organizations together, they’re hoping to make it easier for the public to access supports.

“We chose the mall because we felt it was a location in which we know people frequently visit and feel comfortable in, and having several organizations all in one place coming together to explore different supports, all in one visit, we thought the mall would be a fantastic location and given its hours from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m., people could come during the day or swing by after work,” says Taranto.

She says the showcase is like a health fair.

“From mental and physical health, all in one location,” says Taranto. “Again, no intimidation; you’ll don’t have to come prepared with any questions, just come and explore, see what’s even out there, and tour those discussions with the different community partners we have there. We have nine organizations.”

Joanne Hegazi is the manager of immunization for the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

She told AM800’s Mornings with Mike and Meg, the health unit is excited to be a part of the showcase.

Hegazi says the health unit will be providing COVID-19, flu, and RSV vaccinations.

“We’re there to answer questions; we’re going to give out some resources,” says Hegazi. “We’ll be able to help connect people with resources in the community as well as provide the vaccines there on site tomorrow.”

Primary care, cancer screening, immunization, mental health, and community supports are some health and wellness topics the public will learn about at the healthcare showcase.

The showcase is happening at the Centre Court inside the mall from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.