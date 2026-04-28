A sharp rise in syphilis cases across Windsor-Essex has prompted a warning from the health unit.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is urging residents to get tested regularly and protect themselves by using condoms.

Syphilis is a sexually transmitted and blood-borne infection spread through unprotected sex that creates sores or rashes around the exposed area.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Mehdi Aloosh says the region is moving in the opposite direction of Ontario, which has seen a decline in congenital syphilis since 2022.

"Since 2023, we had 78 cases. It increased to 122 in 2025, which is a significant increase. Remember, in 2016, we had just nine cases," he said.

Aloosh pointed to factors such as anonymous sex, lack of regular STI testing, dating apps, substance use, housing instability, and broader social challenges as contributors.

He added prevention depends on community behaviour.

"If we do the testing, if we use condoms as a community, I think we can bend that trend and prevent transmission," Aloosh said.

He said the most alarming part of the increase is the rise in congenital syphilis affecting pregnant women and newborns.

Windsor-Essex recorded two congenital cases in 2022, and four cases each year over 2024 and 2025.

"Now there are more cases among pregnant women that can affect children, and these children can be disabled for their life," said Aloosh.

"We see an increase we hadn't had for decades in Windsor and Essex."

Residents are encouraged to talk to their family doctor, nurse practitioner, contact the health unit, or use Ontario’s 811 service to access testing.