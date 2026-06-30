Health unit issues warning over unlicensed tattoo provider in Wallaceburg

Public health officials in Chatham-Kent are advising the public of an uninspected tattoo provider.

The health unit says it identified inadequate equipment disinfection practices at an uninspected and unlicensed tattoo provider at 592 Wallace St. east in Wallaceburg., Ontario, between Jan. 1 and June 29.

People who received services at this location during the specified timeframe are advised to contact their health care provider to arrange a clinical assessment.

Those without a health care provider are advised to visit a walk-in clinic for evaluation.

According to the health unit, insufficient infection control procedures during tattoo services increases the risk of transmitting blood-borne infections, such as HIV or Hepatitis, as well as infections of the skin.