The health unit is alerting the public to another six possible measles exposure locations going back to last week.

Public health officials say last Tuesday between 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. at both the TMC Urgent Care and IDA Pharmacy in Kingsville and the Central Erie Shore Walk-In Clinic in Leamington last Thursday between 1 and 5:30 p.m.

There are two other spots in Leamington — at McDonald's last Sunday between 1:30 and 4:00 p.m. and the Mennonite Church between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Met Campus of Windsor Regional Hospital at the emergency department was also cited between 10 last Friday night and just after 1:30 Saturday morning.

There have been 15 confirmed cases in Windsor-Essex this month.

Last month, there were two confirmed cases.