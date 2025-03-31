The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is once again alerting the public to possible measles exposure points in the region.

According to the health unit, the possible exposure points occurred between March 21 and March 26.

The exposure points include Queen Elizabeth Elementary School on Maxon Avenue in Leamington on Friday, March 21 and Tuesday March 25.

Other possible exposure points happened on Wednesday March 26 at TMC Kingsville Walk-in Clinic on Main Street East, Essex County Nurse Practitioner Lead Clinic on Main Street East and Erie Shores HealthCare on Talbot Street West.

WECHU is asking anyone who visited the sites to monitor themselves for symptoms of measles for 7 to 21 days from the date of exposure.

The health unit is now reporting 30 confirmed cases of measles in Windsor-Essex this month.

There were two confirmed cases in February.