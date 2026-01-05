With 2026 underway, many have set New Year's resolutions, or are taking part in challenges such as Dry January.

Dry January has become more popular, with many taking part and reflecting on their drinking habits.

This challenge is where people abstain from drinking alcohol for the entire month of January, acting as a post-holiday reset.

Dr. Mehdi Aloosh, the Medical Officer of Health at the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, says there are benefits to taking part in the challenge, even if it's only for the 30 days.

"I can confidently say that even one month without alcohol can improve sleep, boost energy, reduce blood pressure, and reduce liver fat, among other health benefits. Also, I hear that many people report better mood and sharper focus."

He says drinking alcohol can have negative impacts.

"It affects mental health, it increases obesity, and makes changes in our liver... a fatty liver is one of those consequences, and numerous cancers has been connected to long-term of drinking alcohol."

Dr. Aloosh offers tips to those taking part in the challenge.

"Planning ahead to remove alcohol from their home, drink sparkling water or herbal teas, if it's out of sight it's out of the mind, write down why we're doing Dry January - better sleep, more energy, saving money - and keep this in front of us everyday as a reminder."

He says those planning on cutting out alcohol on a more permanent basis can reach out to their healthcare provider.

More resources and information on alcohol consumption is available on the Health Unit's website.