Impaired driving charges have been laid against a woman in connection with a head-on crash in Windsor.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 29, Windsor police officers were called to a report of a crash at the intersection of Wyandotte Street East and Jos Janisse Avenue.

Through investigation, officers learned that a vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic on Wyandotte Street East and collided head-on with another vehicle.

The driver of the second vehicle sustained non-life-threatening physical injuries.

Police say that when officers spoke to the suspect motorist, they detected a strong odour of alcohol and signs of impairment, including slurred speech.

A 51-year-old Tecumseh woman was arrested and charged with impaired driving and refusal to provide a breath test.