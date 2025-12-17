OTTAWA — Canada's transport minister says the head of Via Rail will leave his post next month in a move that comes as the federal government unveils its plans to pursue high-speed rail projects.

Steven MacKinnon says he has accepted a resignation letter from Via Rail President and CEO Mario Peloquin, who will officially step aside in mid-January.

MacKinnon says Peloquin has worked 41 years in the rail industry and thanked him for his almost three years of "dedication and commitment" to the company.

Peloquin took on the role in June 2023 and was expected to carry out a five-year term.

His retirement comes as the federal government announces plans to move ahead with Canada's first high-speed rail network.

The federal government has not made a final decision approving funding for the entire rail line.