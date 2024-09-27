The executive director of Hiatus House calls a new pilot program aimed at providing more support to victims of intimate partner violence "a chance to reach people they haven't been able to in the past."

Sylvie Guenther says this will allow them to identify people who have not reached out for specific services by being able to come right to them at a time of crisis.

On Thursday, the Windsor Police Service announced it was joining with Windsor Regional Hospital, Hiatus House, and Family Services Windsor-Essex on a pilot project that will see social workers available to provide immediate, on-site support in cases where intimate partner violence has been identified by police.

Under the program, officers will respond to calls for service, and specially trained social workers will then be called in to provide in-person trauma support, safety planning, and ongoing care to the victims.

Hiatus House provides crisis support and emergency shelter for women and their families in Windsor and the area who are fleeing violence and abuse.

Guenther says it's not always easy for people to talk about the experience of violence in their household and that people who come into shelters come at a time of crisis.

"What this allows us to do is get ahead of that and identify people who have not made a choice to reach out for specific services. It's sort of coming to them," she says.

Guenther says they know that the people they work with take time to make a decision to leave.

"There are some repeat callers, women who are calling police again and again, so every little bit that we can go in and create a little bit of that trust, we can build it over time,' she says.

Between January and August 2024, Windsor Police has responded to a total of 2,573 IPV-related incidents—a 7.1% increase compared to the same period last year.

Intimate partner violence can occur in any type of relationship and can include physical abuse, criminal harassment, sexual assault, financial exploitation, and coercive control.

Guenther says there are lots of reasons why women will stay in a relationship—real legitimate reasons—and our work is to make sure women have what they need to make a choice.

"I think people want it to get better, genuinely. There's the other thing that happens, the socio-economic factor,' she says. "Sometimes, if she leaves a relationship, she will be exposed to poverty. 40 percent of women who leave a violent relationship start that new life in homelessness."

The pilot program will run over the next three months from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., Wednesday to Sunday.



After that time, the program will be evaluated, but the long-term goal is to provide service around the clock, seven days a week.

Victims will also have access to 24/7 virtual support services through Hiatus House.

If you or someone you know is an affected person in need of support, please call Victim Services Windsor Essex County at 519-723-2711 or the Victim Assistance Unit at Windsor Police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4879.