‘He was always happy’: Family remembers Windsor man after Lake St. Clair tragedy

The body of a boater was recovered from Lake St. Clair. CTV Windsor’s Chris Campbell reports.

Family remembers Windsor man after tragic drowning on Lake St. Clair The body of a boater was recovered from Lake St. Clair. CTV Windsor’s Chris Campbell reports.

Family members are remembering a Windsor man recovered from Lake St. Clair over the weekend as a kind and selfless person who was always willing to help others.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a 38-year-old Windsor man who was reported missing Saturday evening near Belle River Marina was located deceased Sunday afternoon by members of the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit and Essex County marine units.

Police have not publicly identified the victim. Family members identified him to CTV News as Red Bahnam Odeesh.

His first cousin, Aws Odeesh, says the loss has devastated family and friends.

“Red was one of that type of person, if you meet him once, he will impact something in you that you will never forget,” Odeesh told CTV News. “He was always happy. He would not stop helping or backing up anyone that needs help.”

Odeesh says his cousin worked in construction, lived with his parents and was known for putting others before himself.

“He doesn’t know what ‘No’ means,” said Odeesh. “He always says, ‘Yes, I’ll be there.’ He just goes above and beyond.”

According to Odeesh, family members remained near the search area as crews worked through the night and into Sunday. He says specialized underwater recovery teams arrived Sunday afternoon before locating Red’s body later in the day.

Lakeshore missing boater rescue Police searching Lake St. Clair for a missing boater in Belle River, Ont. on June 7, 2026. (Robert Lothian/CTV News Windsor)

“I’m sure the cops did their best, to be honest,” Odeesh said. “They helped a lot. They were searching for him since it happened.”

The search involved multiple agencies, including the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre, Canadian Coast Guard and OPP marine and underwater recovery units.

Don Lucier of Marine Guardian Rescue says time is often the greatest challenge during water emergencies.

“You want to find somebody alive and bring them back,” Lucier said. “The reality is time is your enemy.”

He notes that even when someone is wearing a personal flotation device, locating them on open water can be difficult because only a small portion of their body remains above the surface.

Former OPP commissioner and CTV public safety analyst Chris Lewis says tragedies on the water serve as an important reminder about boating safety.

“This is a horrible tragedy,” Lewis said. “Any loss of life, young or old, is always very sad and difficult for families.”

Lewis says many boating fatalities historically involve alcohol, a lack of life jackets or a combination of both, though he cautioned there has been no indication those factors played a role in this case.

Lucier adds water temperatures on Lake St. Clair remain cold enough to create dangerous conditions despite warm summer weather.

Lakeshore missing boater rescue Police searching Lake St. Clair for a missing boater in Belle River, Ont. on June 7, 2026. (Robert Lothian/CTV News Windsor)

“You always want people to have all the proper gear with them out there,” he said. “Having a PFD [personal floatation device] greatly increases your chances of staying alive and being found.”

OPP were not available for an interview Monday. However, officials told CTV News there is no indication of criminality in the death.

In a statement shared on social media, Lakeshore Mayor Tracey Bailey offered condolences to the victim’s family, friends and loved ones, calling the incident a “deeply sad loss.”

Bailey also thanked the many agencies involved in the search and recovery effort, including local OPP and EMS, the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit, Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Trenton, the Canadian Coast Guard, the United States Coast Guard, Marine Guardian Rescue and members of the Municipality of Lakeshore staff.

“At times like this, our communities come together in support and compassion,” Bailey wrote, adding that the professionalism, care and dedication shown by first responders and partner agencies were “deeply appreciated.”

The investigation remains ongoing.