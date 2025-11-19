Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare is once again supporting their rehab program.

The hospital has launched its 39th annual Tree of Lights campaign to raise funds for their Outpatient Rehabilitation Services.

A special tree lighting ceremony took place at Hotel-Dieu on Tuesday to kick off the event.

The campaign will run until December 31 and invites the community to make a meaningful contribution to support the rehab programs at HDGH.

These programs help patients regain strength, mobility, and independence following illness or injury.

Sarah Picco, Director of Rehabilitation and Restorative Care at Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare, says this will help provide a higher level of care.

"Anything that we can do to help support the staffing, the equipment, our ability to provide top notch care, will help support so many lives within our Outpatient Program."

She says many programs at Hotel-Dieu are not provided out in the public.

"They are provided only in-house... we are very specialized with stroke, neurological care, and those types of things, and so these programs are very vital to the community, so any support that we can get will go a long way in us continuing all of these programs for years to come."

Picco says this program is specifically for those who went through a traumatic event such as a brain injury, stroke, or neurological injuries.

"Our Outpatient Rehab team help support people recover from that stroke post-in-acute-care or post-rehab stay, and what it does is it helps people support continuing on in their home, and oftentimes to a level where they get back to where they were at prior to that traumatic event."

Each year the funds are provided to a new program or department within Hotel-Dieu. Last year, the campaign supported the Patient Benevolent Fund.

People who donate to the campaign will have a paper ornament hung on the tree in Ken Lewenza Sr. Lobby, as well as an ornament to bring home to place on their own tree.