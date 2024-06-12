Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare is relocating some programs in Windsor's downtown core.

The hospital says starting next Monday, June 17 through Friday, June 21 programming that is currently being offered at the Mental Health and Addictions Urgent Crisis Centre at 744 Ouellette Avenue will relocate to 500 Ouellette Avenue 1030 Ouellette Avenue.

HDGH President and CEO Bill Marra says all services will remain in place for the area's most vulnerable populations but they'll be enhanced.

500 Ouellette Avenue will be Hôtel-Dieu Grace's new downtown campus.

The site will offer a number of programs including Injection Clinic, General Psychiatry Clinic, Transitional Youth Clinic, Assessment and Referral, Wellness Program, Community Withdrawal Management, CMHA - Coordinated Access and Assertive Community Treatment.

Meanwhile, 1030 Ouellette Avenue is adjacent to the Goyeau Street entrance of Windsor Regional Hospital’s Ouellette Campus Emergency Department and is intended for individuals over the age of 16 who are experiencing a mental health or addictions crisis.

Marra says a majority of the programs are being moved to 500 Ouellette Avenue.

"It will have improved facilities, and improved access a little bit closer to the core, and we'll have the injection clinic there, our general psychiatry clinic, transitional youth services, we have an assessment and referral program there, we have a number of other services. And we're also moving our ACT Teams, our ACT Teams are the Assertive Community Treatment Team, currently they're on Prince Road at the large campus, they are also moving downtown," says Marra.



He says the Mental Health Urgent Crisis Centre will now be located next to the Emergency Room of the hospital on Ouellette Avenue.



"That'll include our crisis services, and that's a place to go seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.," he says. "If someone is experiencing a mental health or an addictions crisis and don't have access to primary care, likely not a candidate for the Emergency Room or they won't get the timely care that they require, that's a phenomenal option for them."

Marra says HDGH was facing an affordability issue.

"Our budgets have not really been augmented over the last few years to accommodate the inflationary pressures we're feeling," says Marra. "So at the same time, we wanted to stay in the core, and when this opportunity presented itself, not only was it an affordable location, it's far superior because it has improved access as far as the space is concerned, there's on site parking available as well, and there's opportunity for growth there."

Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare is working with a number of partners including the Canadian Mental Health Association Windsor-Essex County Branch and Windsor Regional Hospital to relocate the programs and services.

Marra says the new sites will open on Monday, June 24.