Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare is trying something new when it comes to recruitment of staff.

The hospital has launched its new Be Vital recruitment campaign, an initiative designed to showcase the work taking place across the organization every day.

This campaign shifts the focus from patient stories to now the vital team that delivers care across a range of departments.

One of the key aspects to this campaign is a new recruitment videos that feature real Hôtel-Dieu employees. These videos capture conversations and experiences from a staff perspective, and reveal with it means to be vital at the hospital.

Coinciding with the campaign is the launch of an all new recruitment website, which offers prospective applicants a more clear, modern, and user friendly platform.

Brooke Mayville, Hôtel-Dieu's Director of Human Resources and Occupational Health & Safety, says the videos follow a range of departments.

"We have our nursing team members, we have individuals from environmental services, some of our clerical support, our allied health, we just tried to really make sure that we captured everyone in the organization, not just in specific departments, but throughout... so we kind of have a mix of everyone."

She says Hôtel-Dieu is very unique.

"And we find that once people come on our campus, they enjoy our campus, a lot of people say they were unaware of the programs that we offered, and so we are different from some of our acute care partners. We don't have an emergency room, the programs that we offer are specialty, so we really wanted to let people know here's what you could do maybe if you even hadn't thought of it before."

Mayville says they decided to do the videos due to the growth in social media.

"We wanted to make sure that our brand was really demonstrated, and so I think we took the opportunity to say what are people looking for? It's not just about the day-to-day tasks, people want to work for a culture, they want to have meaningful work, they want to be vital somewhere."

The videos will be slowly released and can be viewed on the Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare social media pages and website.

Job seekers are encouraged to explore the Be Vital campaign and discover available opportunities.