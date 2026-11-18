The Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare Foundation has launched their 40th annual Tree of Lights campaign.

A special tree lighting ceremony was held at Hôtel-Dieu on Tuesday.

Hospital colleagues, Foundation and Hospital Board Representatives, and community members shared the names of those they remember through this campaign.

This year’s Tree of Lights campaign will help to enhance programs, services, and patient care initiatives throughout Hôtel-Dieu.

With their contribution to the campaign, donors will receive an exclusive 40th year paper ornament to hang on their tree at home, and another will be placed on the tree at Hôtel-Dieu. The name of the person honoured is handwritten on the back of each ornament, which remains displayed on the tree throughout the holiday season.

Placing the final ornament on the tree at this year’s event were John, Grant, and Brian Fairley - the sons of Lois Fairley, who was a local nurse, philanthropist, and the original co-founder of the Tree of Lights.

Grant Fairley says it’s important to carry on this legacy.

“Tree of Lights represents one of those occasions when we can both reflect on some of the history involved, family members that were part of starting it, but also the long legacy of all the people the baton has been passed onto... and it really is a series of batons that many people have picked up and said, ‘I am going to continue this tradition’.”

Heather Parisé, Executive Director at Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare Foundation, says it’s a wonderful way to honour those in our lives while also supporting the hospital.

“Each year the campaign raises typically around $30,000 to $50,000 for the hospital. Sometimes those funds are targeted towards a specific piece of equipment or a specific program, but this year as we celebrate the 40th anniversary, the proceeds are going to support all programs and services at Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare.”

Bill Marra, President and CEO of Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare, says this event brings the community together to celebrate the holiday season while also remembering those who have impacted our lives.

“Being a specialty hospital, we work with individuals who suffer from mental health or addictions or are here for restorative and rehabilitative care, and in our case as well, end of life... it all matters. It all matters for the patients, it all matters for the clients, it all matters for their families. So, it’s a celebration of people after 40 years, and I don’t see this slowing down at all.”

The Tree of Lights campaign runs until December 31, 2026.

Last year, the funds raised supported the Outpatient Rehabilitation Services at Hôtel-Dieu.

-with files from CTV Windsor’s Gary Archibald