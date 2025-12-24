Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare (HDGH) is ensuring those struggling with mental health and addiction receive any supports they may need over the holidays.

The Mental Health & Addictions Urgent Crisis Centre (MHAUCC) serves those 16 years and older and acts as one of HDGH’s entry points into the health care system.

The centre is located at 1030 Ouellette Avenue, adjacent to the Goyeau Street entrance of Windsor Regional Ouellete Emergency Department.

Tammy Kotyk, HDGH vice president of mental health and addictions, said it's important for people to know they are not alone.

"This is about reducing stigma. There's help out there. The holidays can be extremely stressful and overwhelming for many people so don't hesitate, pick up a phone, walk in to the urgent crisis centre. There's somebody there ready to help," she said.

Kotyk said the crisis centre is a 24/7 operation.

"You can walk in and see a social worker. We also have nursing on staff. We have psychiatry coverage available on-call throughout the holidays. Also, we have our crisis line, which is open 24/7, so if you can't walk in, you can certainly call and it is 519-973-4435," said Kotyk.

Kotyk said services for children are also available.

"We have our walk-in crisis service that is available through our regional children's centre. The best way to access that is by calling the 519-257-KIDS, so that's 519-257-5437," she said.

Withdrawal management services are also available through the crisis centre.

Kotyk said those who pose an immediate risk of harming themselves or others should attend the nearest emergency department.